NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Thomas Fiacco, 94, a lifelong resident of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Mr. Fiacco passed away on March 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.