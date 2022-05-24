Highlights & scores: Section X postseason baseball, softball & lacrosse

(WWNY) - The Section X postseason got underway on Monday with plenty of diamond action.

Potsdam was at Ogdensburg for a baseball Class B play-in game.

OFA’s Alex Mitchell drives the ball to centerfield.

Mitchell is later driven home on an Aaron Ellis RBI single, tying the game 1-1.

Potsdam’s Trevor Bates reaches on the overthrow at first. Chase Rozler scores. It’s 2-1 Potsdam.

Gannon Kelly bloops the ball just over the shortstop.

Kelly tries to steal second, but is thrown out on a bang-gang play. But OFA comes back to beat Potsdam 4-3.

Edwards-Knox was at Heuvelton for a Class D quarterfinal.

E-K’s Darien Gavin “goes shopping at the gap” in right-center for an RBI double.

Cooper Mackey grounds into a fielder’s choice but beats the throw at first.

Heuvelton’s Reid Doyle sends the ball up the middle, scoring both Lucas Thornhill and Jed Crayford. It’s 7-1 Bulldogs.

Trystan Biller strokes a hit over second, knocking in Doyle. Heuvelton goes on to beat E-K 10-1.

In Class C softball, Madrid-Waddington was at St. Lawrence Central.

Bottom of the first: Grace Lalonde rips the ball to center, plating Rylee Daoust. It’s 1-0 Larries.

Hannah Henry drills the ball to shortstop, knocking in two runs.

Rebecca Nezezon laces the ball down the first baseline and past the outfield, driving in Henry and Brianna Foster, before trying to leg out the homerun -- but is out at the plate.

The Larries scored 12 times in the first inning, en route to a 22-1 win.

Massena visited St. Lawrence Central for a boys’ lacrosse quarterfinal.

Off a pair of quick passes, Kaden Jacobs scores., cutting the Larries’ lead to 3-2.

Massena’s Dugga Thompson scores on the crossing pass. 4-3 St. Lawrence.

St. Lawrence’s Xavier Shattuck whistles the shot into the mesh. 5-3 Larries.

Jayden Ashley recovers, splits the D and splits the pipes, tying the Larries all-time points mark.

Zack Strawser spins past the defense and scores.

Kayden Jacobs keeps the Raiders going, with a goal.

Ashley scores on a sharp-angle shot, breaking the Larries’ all-time varsity record with his 287th career point. The Larries hold off Massena for a 12-8 victory.

Monday’s local scores

Section X Class B baseball play-in game

OFA 4, Potsdam 3

Section X Class C baseball quarterfinals

Norwood-Norfolk 11, St. Lawrence Central 1

Madrid-Waddington 18, Brushton-Moira 1

Section X Class D baseball quarterfinals

Heuvelton 10, Edwards-Knox 1

Tupper Lake 20, Harrisville 9

Parishville-Hopkinton 12, Morristown 2

Lisbon 15, Chateaugay 0

Section III baseball play-in game

Alexandria 6, South Lewis 2

Section X Class B softball semifinals

Canton 22, Salmon River 0

Gouverneur 12, OFA 2

Section X Class C softball semifinals

St. Lawrence Central 22, Madrid-Waddington 1

Norwood-Norfolk 2, Brushton-Moira 1

Section X Class D softball quarterfinals

Hammond 4, Colton-Pierrepont 3

Edwards-Knox 3, Lisbon 1

Heuvelton 11, Morristown 5

Chateaugay 3, Hermon-DeKalb 2

Boys’ Section X Class C-D lacrosse quarterfinals

St. Lawrence Central 12, Massena 8

OFA 13, Plattsburgh 2

High school golf

Potsdam 198, Colton-Pierrepont 313

Canton 222, Madrid-Waddington 270

OFA 215, Salmon River 227

Norwood-Norfolk 231, Tupper Lake 251

Massena 218, Clifton-Fine 274

