Jury convicts Nicole Lacey for killing her boyfriend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County Court jury has found Nicole Lacey guilty of killing her boyfriend by running him over with a car at their Antwerp home.

Lacey was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was found not guilty of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The jury deliberated for several hours and determined she intentionally ran over her boyfriend, 28-year-old Jared Cook, in 2018.

Lacey will be sentenced on July 27.

