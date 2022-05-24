Advertisement

Jury convicts Nicole Lacey for killing her boyfriend

Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.(Source: WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County Court jury has found Nicole Lacey guilty of killing her boyfriend by running him over with a car at their Antwerp home.

Lacey was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was found not guilty of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The jury deliberated for several hours and determined she intentionally ran over her boyfriend, 28-year-old Jared Cook, in 2018.

Lacey will be sentenced on July 27.

