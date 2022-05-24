Advertisement

Last public pay phone removed from New York City

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.
The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – New York has hung up its last public pay phone.

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.

New York started transitioning from pay phones to Link NYC kiosks in 2015. The system offers free Wi-Fi, free phone calls and charging stations.

For those who appreciate the nostalgia, you can still find some private pay phones on public property.

If Clark Kent ever needs to change into Superman, he can find four walk-in phone booths around the city.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
LaShanna Charlton, mother of Treyanna Summerville, is led into court Wednesday morning.
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering teenage daughter
Arric Hunter
Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Nicole Lacey leaves the Jefferson County Courthouse after her defense rested its case Monday...
Jury expected to deliberate Tuesday in Lacey manslaughter trial

Latest News

A 3-month-old baby is doing better after an alternate brand of formula sends her to the hospital.
Baby hospitalized after given different formula
Texas authorities said a man was arrested after impersonating a San Antonio police officer...
Texas man impersonates police officer, robs homeowners, police say
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, gas prices continue to rise.
Gas prices affecting Memorial weekend travel