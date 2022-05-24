Michele Lynn Matthews, 51, of Watertown, NY, passed away on May 21, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michele Lynn Matthews, 51, of Watertown, NY, passed away on May 21, 2022 at her home.

She was born on March 9, 1971, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Michael John and Cynthia Matthews. She graduated from Liverpool High School and attended Jefferson Community College.

She was a home health aide in Watertown, homemaker and she held various other jobs in the local area.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to music and cooking.

She had a companion, Daniel More for 22 years, he passed away on May 19, 2019.

Among her survivors are her daughter and fiancé, Searah S. More and Deandre Hargis, Watertown, NY; a stepdaughter and fiancé, Danielle More and Sam Wilson, Little Falls, NY; a son, Michael More, Gouverneur, NY.

She is predeceased by her parents, her fiancé and a brother, Shawn Matthews.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and a graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, June 3rd in Brookside Cemetery.

