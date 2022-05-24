New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a juicy burger with a side of sarcasm, a new restaurant on the south side of Watertown may be the place for you.

The old Fast Lube Oil Change location on Washington Street has transformed into the Bad Apple Garage, which prides itself in its “10 minute service...maybe.”

The restaurant offers gourmet grilled cheese, burgers, tacos and more.

Management says it fills a need for more food options on the south side of Watertown. And they say be prepared for some sass with your order.

“We’re here for the sarcasm. We love it, we hope our customers love it. We’re just here to have a good time,” said Kate Hunter, bar manager:

It’s open Tuesday through Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

