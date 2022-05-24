North Country Community Cup returns for 30th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Community Cup will be coming back for its 30th year. NCCC is a local “Olympics” in which businesses, schools and other groups participate and compete against one another in the spirit of promoting community involvement, wellness, and good-natured competition.

Anne Garno appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event.

Some of this year’s competitions are trivia, cornhole, a family-friendly walk/run, home run derby, and tug-of-war.

The Community Cup is scheduled to run from May 31st to June 4th.

The entry fee is $100 per team and must be paid by May 30th.

Team fees are tax-deductible. Proceeds from the event go to charity.

For more information, click here.

