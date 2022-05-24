Advertisement

Ogdensburg’s police chief worries about city’s safety

Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg police(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s police chief is worried about the city’s safety.

City council got an update from Police Chief Mark Kearns at Monday night’s meeting.

It comes as City Manager Stephen Jellie just temporarily reassigned one of the department’s narcotics detectives to a patrol position.

Chief Kearns says there’s already a manpower problem across the board.

He says he can’t adequately provide safety to the city with just 19 officers, which is what was provided to the department in the city’s budget.

“We’ve been putting our fingers in the holes of the dam, and keeping it from over flooding. But those holes just keep coming. I can’t plug any more holes without more bodies,” said Kearns.

The chief says he has been having to force his officers into overtime. He adds that out of his next 20 shifts, 14 of those are on overtime.

Kearns says that’s a city council problem, not a police department problem.

