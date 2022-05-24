Advertisement

Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Urban Drive, sadly passed away Monday morning, May 23, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital from complication of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Pam was born on August 7, 1948 in Massena, the daughter of the late James W. and Ruth (Burnside) Hurd.  She attended Massena schools graduating from high school in 1966.  On October 10, 1970, she married Stephen J. Barclay at the Massena United Methodist Church.

In 1967, Pam started her career with the Massena Central School as a secretary.  She worked in many schools, retiring in 2004 from Madison Elementary School.  Prior to and after her retirement, Pam volunteered with many community organizations, with Massena Meals on Wheels, Massena Museum, and the Massena Rod and Gun Club to name a few.  She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, scrapbooking, camping, traveling, and visiting many different casinos.  Pam also greatly enjoyed watching and caring for the wildlife in her back yard, spending time with her three grandchildren, and had a generous heart who would always be looking to help other in any way she could.

Pam is survived by loving husband of 52 years, Steve; her children, Brian (Jill) Barclay of Long Island and Lisa Barclay (Clark Woodward) of Massena; her grandchildren, PV2 Patrick Barclay, US Army; and Colin and Gavin Barclay; her brother, John Hurd of Massena; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no calling hours.  A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on June 11, 2022, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street.  A private celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to a local humane society of your choice.

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

