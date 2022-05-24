Remembering broadcaster Ted Ford

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north county has lost a noted broadcaster, businessman, and political aficionado. Ezra Ford, better known as Ted, died Monday at age 81.

His broadcasting career started at WWNY in 1963. Though Ted was fresh out of college, a colleague remembers that he meant business in roles as news assignment editor and newscast director.

“You knew in talking with him what he expected of you, and you expected of him,” said Joe Rich, colleague.

And if Ted didn’t know the answer to something, he made sure he found out.

“Everyone looked to him for information on what should be covered. The news director was Bob Tompkins and Bob always relied on Ted for information that was appropriate to put on the news,” said Rich.

In a 2004 interview, Ted said, “I was the guy who said no because Bob Tompkins, who was news director, had the wonderful capability of just saying yes to everything, saying yes to everyone.”

Ted went on to other broadcasting jobs and business roles in the community. He was a go-to guy for political insights and dabbled in politics himself.

He was always good for a whimsical story, with self-deprecating humor like the time a few years ago when 7 News interviewed him about his fondness for chicory, a weed that was thriving during a dry spell.

“Oh, I looked at it for a couple of days and said, ‘No, I’m a conformist. I’ll conform, we’ll mow this down.’”

There will be no calling hours, but there will be a memorial service and burial on Friday.

