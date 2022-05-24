Advertisement

Richard Jewell Austin, Sr., 81, of Brasher Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard Jewell Austin, Sr., 81, passed away unexpectedly at the Highland Nursing Home on Friday May 20, 2022.

Richard was born on December 23, 1940, in Sharon, CT, son of the late Clifford George and Mary Elizabeth (Jewell) Austin. He married Janet Louise Coons on April 28, 1962.  She predeceased him on March 4, 1998. Richard retired from TLB Plastics in Wingdale, where he was a hot mold operator.  He enjoyed time with his family, was always ready for ice cream and relaxed during his daily walks.

He is survived by one son, Richard J. Austin, Jr. of Florida and one daughter and son-in-law, Terrylynn and Wayne Winters of Brasher Falls, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.  There will be no local services.  He will be buried next to his wife in Underwood Meadows Cemetery in Marbledale, CT

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

