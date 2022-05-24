Scott P. McKeever, Sr., 64, of Ogdensburg

Scott P. McKeever, Sr., age 64, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Scott P. McKeever, Sr., age 64, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held in Flackville on May the 28th at Tru North Pizza starting at 1 pm.

Scott is survived by his children, Scott McKeever Jr., Ben McKeever, Melissa McKeever, and Tabitha McKeever all of Ogdensburg; 2 grandchildren, Esther McKeever and Torin McKeever of Ogdensburg; Margaret McKeever of Depeyster and Michelle Bellinger of Ogdensburg; a close friend Delberta Carr of Lisbon; Robert “Bubby” Fleegle of Ogdensburg, Patrick “Pat” Duffy of Ogdensburg, and all the rest of his jam buddies; all his loyal customers and the members of the community he served. Scott was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Esther McKeever, a sister, Joyce Ann McKeever and a brother, James McKeever.

Scott was born on June 18, 1957, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Paul A. and Esther M. (Cox) McKeever. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1975 and obtained his certification in welding from BOCES. Scott owned and operated Tru North Pizza in Flackville, and before his brother was sold the Heuvelton Deli, he developed that business before Tru North Pizza.

Scott enjoyed playing the drums, jamming with his friends, making pizza, playing Nintendo with his brother Jim, caring for his house plants, and traveling with his kids; through Canada, and Florida- camping, Reading, boating, bike riding, salvaging, yard saling, and spending time with his family while working and listening to music.

Donations may be made in Scott’s memory to any local organization that is close to your heart.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.