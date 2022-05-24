Tentative contract includes pay raises, bonuses for Arconic union workers

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - We’re learning new details of the tentative contract between Arconic and the labor union.

According to United Steelworkers officials, the agreement would be for 4 years, expiring in May of 2026.

Employees will get a 7% raise in the first year of the deal and a 4.5% raise in the following three years.

There are enhancements to pensions and no changes to healthcare. It also includes a $4,000 bonus paid over 2 years.

The two sides came to a tentative agreement just before the May 15 deadline, avoiding a labor strike.

“Nobody ever really gains in the strike. It really affects everybody in the community and their families, and members that work there. You know they have to figure out what they’re going to do, and that’s not always fun either,” said Mark Goodfellow, USW Local 420-A president.

Goodfellow calls it a fair deal and hopes the union members are excited about it.

The deal still has to be voted on by union members on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.