Thomas W. Langtry, 61, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas W. Langtry, age 61 of Hammond will be held at a time to be determined. Mr. Langtry passed away on Sunday (May 22, 2022) at Samaritan Medical Center after declining health.

Surviving are four sisters Faye (Richard) Felt of Rural Hall, NC, Donna (Philip) Lavarnway of Alex Bay, Patricia “Pat” (David) Storie of Hammond, and Tina Langtry of Katy, TX; his partner Rick Gutierrez along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

A brother Paul Langtry predeceased him on November 5, 2021.

Thomas was born on July 8, 1960 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Walter & Iva (Lackie) Langtry. He graduated from Hammond Central and earned degrees from Jefferson Community College and the Lincoln College of New England Mortuary College.

Throughout his teen years, Tom worked on the family farm with his father until becoming the sole operator. His experience in farming awarded him success in the insurance business as an underwriter from 1990 to 2006 where he headed up agriculture and commercial accounts for several companies in Rome, Rochester, Syracuse, Indianapolis and Enfield. He later became a licensed funeral director and worked for Brown Memorial Funeral Chapel in Endfield, CT. In 2014 he relocated back to the North Country where he became the co-owner of the Langbrook Meadows Golf Course with his sister Tina.

Thomas enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, and later grew all kinds of rare exotic plants. He also enjoyed traveling and watching the cooking channel. Tom was also an avid dog lover and leaves behind his two dogs Buster & Buddy who will miss him. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brier Hill, Hammond or Morristown Volunteer Fire Departments. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

