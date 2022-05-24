Advertisement

TI Winery’s Grape Blossom Festival is this weekend

2022 Grape Blossom Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Grape Blossom Festival at the Thousand Islands Winery is this weekend.

Owner Stephen Conaway and interim general manager Nicholas Shanley say admission to the festival is free.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday May 28.

There will be two bands, food for sale, more than 20 vendors, and wine, beer and spirits tasting

Find out more at thousandislandswinery.com or call 315-482-9306.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
LaShanna Charlton, mother of Treyanna Summerville, is led into court Wednesday morning.
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering teenage daughter
Arric Hunter
Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint
Food trucks and vendors packed the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall Sunday. It was a good...
Food Truck Frenzy brings mobile businesses to Salmon Run Mall’s parking lot
Nicole Lacey leaves the Jefferson County Courthouse after her defense rested its case Monday...
Jury expected to deliberate Tuesday in Lacey manslaughter trial

Latest News

Free summer programs at JCC
Free summer programs offered at JCC
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Washington Street in Watertown
With Jonah Shearer on the mound leading a talented group of players, the Beaver River Beavers...
Beavers set for sectional run; first up, West Canada Valley
Potsdam and OFA faced off in a Section X Class B baseball play-in game on Monday.
Highlights & scores: Section X postseason baseball, softball & lacrosse