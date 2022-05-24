TI Winery’s Grape Blossom Festival is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Grape Blossom Festival at the Thousand Islands Winery is this weekend.

Owner Stephen Conaway and interim general manager Nicholas Shanley say admission to the festival is free.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday May 28.

There will be two bands, food for sale, more than 20 vendors, and wine, beer and spirits tasting

Find out more at thousandislandswinery.com or call 315-482-9306.

