Tomorrow’s Health: air pollution & COVID, cutting TV time, migraine relief

A look at some of today's top health stories
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Common air pollutants are associated with more severe cases of COVID-19.

Canadian researchers looked at exposure to fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ground-level ozone.

They found that people living in areas with higher levels of these pollutants were at elevated risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit for COVID-19.

Cutting TV time

Cutting TV time to less than an hour a day could help prevent more than one in 10 cases of coronary heart disease.

A group of scientists from the UK and Hong Kong found that people who watched more than four hours of TV each day were at greatest risk of the disease, regardless of genetic factors.

However, time spent in front of a computer screen did not appear to increase the risk of heart disease.

Infusions of the local anesthetic lidocaine may help those suffering from chronic migraines.

Migraine relief

The study published by BMJ included more than 600 patients who were hospitalized with migraine and received lidocaine infusions over several days, along with other treatments.

Most of the patients saw rapid pain relief and had fewer headaches per month

