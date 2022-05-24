Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Washington Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers can expect delays on part of Watertown’s Washington Street over the next few days.

City DPW crews will be working in the southbound lane between Thompson Boulevard and Flower Avenue East.

Work is expected to continue through Friday.

Two-way traffic will be kept open by using the center turning lane.

Motorists are encouraged to find other routes to their destinations.

