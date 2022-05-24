Warming up day by day

(WWNY) - It’s going to be warmer today.

Temperatures climb through the middle of the week, then they fall, then they climb again.

Temperatures started out chilly in some higher elevations, so there’s a frost advisory until 8 a.m. for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks.

Any frost will burn off quickly under mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from 65 to 70 degrees.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be warm and humid Thursday, so there’s a 30% chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Showers are likely Friday as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday is our start-over day. That’s when the cycle restarts, giving us a fairly nice holiday weekend.

There’s a small chance of showers Saturday morning. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures climb to around 80 under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s on Memorial Day.

