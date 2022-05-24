Watertown’s newspaper to be delivered by mail

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet will stop the Post Office from delivering - no, not your mail, but your daily newspaper.

The Watertown Daily Times announced that starting on June 21 the daily edition of the paper will be delivered through the United States Postal Service, not a newspaper carrier.

Additionally, the Sunday edition will no longer be distributed but instead, the contents will go into Saturday’s paper to create a weekend edition.

The Times will also bring back the Monday edition of the paper.

“A number of factors went into it. This was not an easy decision in any way. The key though is finding consistent delivery for our readers. We’ve done this in Batavia, and in Hudson, and in Malone already and it’s been met with success,” said Alec Johnson, editor and publisher, Watertown Daily Times.

The paper says the change comes from a combination of a lack of carriers and the rising cost of gas.

