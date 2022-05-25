Advertisement

After shootings, Hochul looks at raising age for guns in NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal purchasing age for AR-style rifles and will look at other firearms as well.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to raise to 21 the age to legally purchase the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

The Democrat said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal purchasing age for AR-style rifles and will look at other firearms as well.

Law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school Tuesday had an AR-style rifle.

So did the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Jury convicts Nicole Lacey for killing her boyfriend
Bad Apple Garage
New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food
Sex offender
Officials want DSS to relocate dangerous sex offenders
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown’s newspaper to be delivered by mail

Latest News

Closed
DEC closes Black Pond parking area through Labor Day
Empty classroom
NY cancels state US history test after Buffalo shooting
Sexual assault
New York opens window for adults to sue for sexual assault
Morning Checkup: Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship
Morning Checkup: Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship