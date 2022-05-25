After shootings, Hochul looks at raising age for guns in NY

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to raise to 21 the age to legally purchase the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas.

The Democrat said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal purchasing age for AR-style rifles and will look at other firearms as well.

Law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school Tuesday had an AR-style rifle.

So did the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo earlier this month.

