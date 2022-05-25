After Texas massacre, tough conversations, reassurance in NNY schools

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the day after a gunman in Texas killed 19 children and two adults in an elementary school, north country school districts sent out a variety of messages.

Inside a Sackets Harbor 7th grade classroom, teacher Sean Haley spent the morning talking with his students about the events that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Haley says about half of his students were aware of the shooting before the discussion. Many felt sad and confused. He says the students made recommendations on how to make their schools and communities safer. Their responses: Some said stricter gun laws, stricter background checks and dedicated support centers.

He says when asked, a vast majority of his students still felt safe going to school.

“I think it was helpful that they were able to be heard. While the students may have differed about what solutions would work best, we all agreed our nation must do better,” Haley said.

South Jefferson Central School Superintendent Scott Slater sent out a message to parents, writing the school will be conducting even more daily door and building checks.

In a message from Lyme Central School Superintendent Cammy Morrison, she wrote the school will return to a closed campus and no visitors will be able to enter without an appointment.

At Watertown City School District, Superintendent Patti LaBarr advised parents to answer questions when they come up, as it will “do a great deal to help our children feel safe while they are with us in school.”

And at Heuvelton Central, resources were sent out to families about how to talk to children about violence in school and trauma.

“I have great confidence that our educators in our area schools have a very good handle on the development and appropriateness of how and when and what to say to students. They do a remarkable job of that,” said Stephen Todd, superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.

Psychology experts say when talking to your children about incidents like the Texas shooting, it’s important to reassure them schools are safe places, and keep explanations age appropriate

