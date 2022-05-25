Beverly A. Oliver, 89, of West Stockholm

Beverly A. Oliver, 89, passed away early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Forest City, North Carolina. (Funeral Home)

WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Beverly A. Oliver, 89, passed away early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Forest City, North Carolina.

Beverly was born on September 19, 1932, in West Stockholm, New York, the daughter of the late Bernard and Celeita (Cheney) Greene. She attended local schools and later graduated from Watertown Business School. On October 13, 1951, she married Frank Oliver at the First Methodist Church Parsonage in Watertown. He predeceased on October 10, 2006. Beverly worked 20 years as a loan officer at Key Bank and retired in 1986.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Kirk M. Oliver of Milton, Vermont and Steve Oliver (Wendy Maxwell) of New Castle, Delaware, her daughter, Debra Lee Oliver of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Steven M. Oliver and Jennifer Smith; and her great grandchildren, Aiden and Emma Oliver and Gracianna and Xander Smith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Verna Anderson.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at her request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on June 10, 2022 in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

