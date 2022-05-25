Can-Am driver spotlight: Michael Mandigo
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a modified driver at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville who’s a fourth-generation driver. You knew racing would be in his future.
Michael Mandigo’s route to the Modified Division started over a decade ago.
He was in the Sportsman Division for a while courtesy of a helping hand.
He comes from a racing family that goes back generations.
He’s working hard to find success in the Modified Division.
Michael Mandigo -- it’s just a matter of time before he finds the winner’s circle at Can-Am.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.