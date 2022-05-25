Charges dropped against former Ogdensburg fire captain

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charges have been dropped against a former Ogdensburg fire captain, after he was accused of slashing Mayor Mike Skelly’s car tire last November.

Now, Gerald Mack is speaking out, saying he should have never been accused in the first place.

“There wasn’t one day that didn’t go by that I didn’t have too defend myself to somebody on those charges,” Mack told 7 News Wednesday.

Mack was accused of slashing a tire on Mayor Mike Skelly’s Corvette then fleeing, charged by Ogdensburg police with stalking and criminal mischief.

Now, a Lisbon town justice says the charges won’t stand, following a recommendation from a Franklin County acting district attorney.

Court paperwork indicates that when the tire was slashed, surveillance video shows Mack at a nearby Stewart’s shop.

“So, basically I would ask Mr. Skelly whose face was it that you clearly seen, or was it just the fact that you seen me drive by your house that night and felt like you could put me in the area?” Mack said.

Mack feels he was singled out because of past bad blood with Skelly.

It includes being suspended from his firefighter job for a time over Facebook posts he made. Mack would later retire from the fire department.

Then, while he was demonstrating at city hall, Mack alleged Skelly shoved him on his way into a council meeting.

Skelly was facing a harassment charge in that incident but was found not guilty in Fowler town court.

We reached out to city officials about Mack being cleared of the charges. City manager Stephen Jellie says he still thinks Mack did it.

“The evidence is really overwhelming that’s there, this is just a bungled prosecutorial mess that two district attorney’s should have to answer to the people for why they couldn’t get this job done,” Jellie said.

As for Mack, he says these charges have tarnished his name and he’ll being taking action.

“I do plan on pursuing a civil lawsuit against Mr. Skelly and possibly the city of Ogdensburg for defamation,” he said.

We reached out to Mayor Skelly directly for comment but did not hear back.

