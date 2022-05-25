David A. Roy, 77, of Watertown passed away on May 24, 2022 at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David A. Roy, 77, of Watertown passed away on May 24, 2022 at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Born July 8, 1944 in St. Paul, Nebraska, a son of Robert and Beulah Roy, he attended high school in Ashton, Nebraska. In February 1962 at the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Navy. David’s Navy career began with 2 deployments to Vietnam aboard the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Coral Sea. Then, following a brief tour in Guam, he was assigned to the technical staff for Project SHAD in Pearl Harbor, HI. In 1970 he was stationed at the Naval Reserve Station in Watertown, NY where he would later marry his wife, Diane J. Howell. They were married on March 11, 1972 at Holy Family Church. In 1974, David and his new family (Diane and son Daniel) moved to Sardinia, Italy where he served aboard the U.S.S. Howard Gilmore. He then saw service in Newport, Rhode Island, where his second son (Matthew) was born. Following Newport, David saw duty stations in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Elkhart, IN, before completing his twilight tour aboard the submarine tender, U.S.S. Holland in Charleston, SC. After 23 years of service in the United States Navy in which he saw the world and served during wartime and during peace, he retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Following this the family moved to Watertown. From 1986 until 2000 he worked in the City of Watertown Code Enforcement Office as a Plumbing and Sanitary Inspector. In 2000 he went to work for the Watertown Housing Authority as the Modernization and Maintenance Coordinator and retired in 2010. He also taught adult plumbing and heating classes for BOCES. Dad continued to enjoy many of the things related to his Nebraska days. He loved tractor pulls, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, tending to his flowers, woodworking, and most of all puttering. He enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills and his favorite TV channel the Game Show Network. He very much enjoyed taking vacations with his sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Larry Badura. He loved spending time with his family and especially loved his time with his 4 grandkids. He loved his wife, his family, the United States Navy, and he loved our great country. Surviving are his wife of 50 years Diane, two children; Daniel R. Roy and companion Crystalynn, Matthew (Nichole) D. Roy, daughter-in-law Yoko Roy, four grandchildren, Naomi, Emma, Maximus and Madeline Roy, sisters Nancy Badura and Tammy (Brian) Herald - all from Nebraska - as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is joined in heaven by his parents, sister Diana (Gary) Chisholm, brother Kenneth (Nancy) Roy and brothers-in-law Larry Badura and Dean Lee. Calling hours will be held at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11am. Military honors will take place at the church following the funeral. Burial will be at a later date. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Kellogg, Dr. Kramer, Hospice of Jefferson County and all of the providers that showed care and compassion for him during his journey. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. Or share an experience with your family and think of dad. He would love it if you did.

