DEC closes Black Pond parking area through Labor Day

May. 25, 2022
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Environmental Conservation is closing the gate to the interior parking lot at the Black Pond Wildlife Management Area in the town of Henderson.

The gate will be closed on May 27 and reopen September 6.

Officials say they close the gate to protect the area, which is a natural wetland with dunes, open water, emerging marshland, and a swamp.

The DEC describes it as a significant coastal fish and wildlife habitat.

People can still walk from the outer parking area to the boardwalk, but the boardwalk to Lake Ontario is closed because of flood damage.

