Farmers market open for season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Great Watertown Chamber of Commerce Farm and Craft Market kicked off a new season Wednesday in downtown Watertown.

Opening day was busy, as people came out to shop or grab a bite to eat.

Vendors featured everything from fresh produce to home signs and custom trinkets.

Something else at the market - inflation.

‘Redemption Designs’ owner Scott Sample said he’s handling inflation in his business.

“We’d like to say that we’ve actually been able to keep them around the same price, our classes and our workshops. And worked it on our end to make sure that it is affordable for everybody,” he said.

Even with inflation, Sample is putting out twice as much inventory as last year.

“We’re a family owned business we understand the struggle, and we know that people like to come down here and enjoy their day and stuff like that. We like to say that we’re happy that we have around the same prices that we had last year.”

Some of the local vendors in the food industry say inflation has taken a toll on their business, causing some of their prices to go up.

“Everything has gone up, the labor has gone up. Product has gone up. I have owned Scotty’s for forty-four years. It’s took a little toll on business. There’s no question about it, but I think our loyal customers will come back,” said Scott Smith.

Some of Scotty’s menu items have gone up by a dollar or so, like its chicken pitta. Scott says prices might change, but the flavor remains the same.

Organic farmers like Cogumello Mushrooms owner Liam Carney says inflation has also affected his business. He grows mushrooms indoors through home-made humidity and temperature-controlled fruit chambers.

“For example, when I build a new fruiting chamber. I make it myself out of plastic and two by fours, and just the price of two by fours is double what it was before the pandemic,” Carney said.

While many vendors are feeling the pinch of inflation, they said they’re focusing on the good - that it’s good to be back this year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.