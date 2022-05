WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Henderson, 79, of County Route 35, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however they are incomplete at this time.

