Highlights & scores: sectional postseasons roll along

(WWNY) - The Section III and Section X postseasons continued on Tuesday with plenty of diamond action along with lacrosse.

Carthage hosted Watertown in the opening round of Section III Class A baseball playoffs.

Bottom one, game scoreless: Mason Moser slaps a base hit to rightfield and Ethan Moser scores.Comets go in front 1-0.

Then it’s Aaron Luther with the shot down the third-base line that goes for a double. Mason Moser scores and it’s 2-0.

Carthage goes on to beat Watertown 8-2.

In Section X Class B baseball semis, it was Canton hosting Gouverneur.

Gabe Wainwright cuts down the runner at second.

With the bases loaded in the fifth, Connor Wood grounds back to the pitcher.

Nate Romano gets the same chance but grounds into a force at third.

With two outs in the seventh, Wood pops out to the catcher to end it.

Canton holds on to beat Gouverneur 2-1

Carthage hosted Indian River in Section III Class A softball opening round action.

Top two: Indian River is in front 2-0 when Victoria Noone hits a grounder back to the pitcher. The ball is thrown away, allowing Mckenna House to score, making it 3-0.

Still in the second, Lizzy Hellings hits a shot down the third-base line. That brings in Noone and it’s 4-0.

Indian River advances, beating Carthage 7-1.

In girls’ Section III Class B lacrosse quarterfinals, it was Watertown hosting Central Square.

Watertown strikes first when Neicia Smith scores off the free position. It’s 1-0 Lady Cyclones.

Then it’s Alex Macutek with the pretty moves for the tally, making it 2-1 Watertown.

Tied at 2, Delaney Callahan finds the mark. It’s 3-2 Watertown.

Watertown moves on with a 12-5 win over Central Square.

Massena was at Canton for a Section X girls’ lacrosse semifinal.

Jayla Thompson puts Massena in front early.

Haley Stevenson spins and scores for Canton, tying the game at 1.

It’s Harper Oakes to Thompson for her second goal.

Lena Lashomb from the sharp angle makes it 3-1 Raiders.

Jeanelle Burke, over the top, trims the lead to 3-2.

Megan Martin ties it at 3.

Massena falls to Canton by a final score of 8-7

In boys’ Section III Class B lacrosse semifinals from Liverpool, it was Watertown meeting Fayetteville-Manlius.

Joe Girardi connects for the Cyclones, but it would be a long night for Watertown as the Cyclones see their season come to an end.

The Cyclones fall to F-M by a final score of 15-3.

Tuesday’s local scores

Section III Class A baseball first round

Carthage 8, Watertown 2

Section III Class B baseball first round

South Jefferson 7, Central Valley 3

Skaneateles 7, Lowville 3

Section III Class C baseball first round

Beaver River 7, West Canada Valley 2

West Moreland 18, Alexandria 1

Section III Class D baseball first round

Brookfield 8, Sackets Harbor 6

Section X Class B semifinals

Salmon River 8, OFA 0

Canton 2, Gouverneur 1

Section III Class A softball first round

CBA 9, Watertown 0

Indian River 7, Carthage 1

Section III Class B softball first round

South Jefferson 17, Little Falls 2

Section III Class C softball first round

Pulaski 9, South Lewis 4

Sandy Creek 7, Sauquoit Valley 1

Thousand Islands 8, Onondaga 3

Section III Class D softball first round

Lyme 18, LaFargeville 3

Sackets Harbor 12, Otselic Valley 1

Poland 4, Belleville Henderson 3

DeRuyter 7, Alexandria 5

Boys’ Section III Class B lacrosse semifinal

Fayetteville-Manlius 15, Watertown 3

Girls’ Section III Class B lacrosse quarterfinal

Watertown 12, Central Square 5

Girls’ Section III Class C lacrosse quarterfinals

Indian River 18, Chittenango 11

Fulton 18, Carthage 3

Girls’ Section III Class D lacrosse quarterfinals

South Jefferson 25, Jordan Elbridge 1

Skaneateles 18, General Brown 3

Girls’ Section X Class C-D lacrosse semifinals

Salmon River 26, Potsdam 5

Canton 8, Massena 7

High school golf

Malone 230, Gouverneur 253

Canton 209, Gouverneur 253

Canton 209, Malone 230

Salmon River 222, Madrid-Waddington 245

