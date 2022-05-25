Advertisement

It’s a great day for getting outdoors

It's a great day to get outside.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - You might need a light jacket to start, but you certainly won’t need it later.

It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-70s, so get outside to enjoy it.

Clouds roll in overnight. Lows will be

It will be warm, humid, and partly sunny Thursday. There’s a very small chance of showers here or there. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

Rain showers will start up Thursday night and continue through Friday. Showers will be on and off all day with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

We could see a splash of rain Saturday morning. It will be partly sunny by afternoon with highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Sunday.

Memorial Day and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Jury convicts Nicole Lacey for killing her boyfriend
Bad Apple Garage
New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Sex offender
Officials want DSS to relocate dangerous sex offenders
Arric Hunter
Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
7
Another dry day
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Warming up day by day