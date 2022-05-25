It’s a great day for getting outdoors

(WWNY) - You might need a light jacket to start, but you certainly won’t need it later.

It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-70s, so get outside to enjoy it.

Clouds roll in overnight. Lows will be

It will be warm, humid, and partly sunny Thursday. There’s a very small chance of showers here or there. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

Rain showers will start up Thursday night and continue through Friday. Showers will be on and off all day with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

We could see a splash of rain Saturday morning. It will be partly sunny by afternoon with highs around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Sunday.

Memorial Day and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s.

