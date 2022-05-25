Linda C. McGibbon, 78, of Canton

Linda C. McGibbon, age 78, passed away peacefully May 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda C. McGibbon, age 78, passed away peacefully May 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY 13662. Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service beginning at 2:30 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Burial will be held in Garfield Cemetery, Potsdam on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Linda Foody officiating.

Linda was born on November 25, 1943 the daughter of the late Martin and Roana (Matthie) Daniels. She attended local schools in the Potsdam area. Linda married Robert E. McGibbon (deceased) at the Methodist Church in Potsdam and the marriage lasted for 13 years. She attended St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton and enjoyed playing bingo, word search puzzles, gardening and spending time with her cat “Butterfingers”.

Linda is survived by her loving children: Kathleen Mariano of Massena, NY; Vicky (husband Guillermo) Cruz of Garden Ridge, TX; Annette McGibbon of Berlin, WI; and Alan McGibbon of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. 9 grandchildren; Ethan and Daniel Mariano, Connie Coleman, Tanya and Guillermo Cruz Jr., Danielle Olson, Scott McGibbon, Amanda Pelot and Carissa McGibbon along with 6 great-grandchildren; Aliana Coleman, Braylen Coleman, Connor Cruz, Adyson Suarez, Nevaeh and Kaeden Cruz. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Daniels of Canby OR; Sandor Daniels (wife Jane) of Greenville, KY and her sisters; Roancy Davis of Potsdam, NY, along with a half-sister Elaine LaMora (husband Timothy) of Worcester, MA and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her brother Larry Daniels and a granddaughter in infancy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Humane Society of your choice.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

