Police: Felts Mills fire ‘suspicious’

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - State police now say a fire in April which destroyed a business in Felts Mills is suspicious.

Volunteers were called to Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters just after 1 AM on April 15, and fought a fire which lasted for hours.

Several departments battled the blaze, including Rutland, Felts Mills, Great Bend, Black River, Deferiet, and Fort Drum.

The owner of the business, Joanne Bura, told the Watertown Times she is offering a reward for information about who set the fire.

“My heart is broken,” Burau told the Times.

“I just want to catch them. I know they’re probably not going to do anything to them, but I want to know who did this.”

