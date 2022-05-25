Sean Hennessey to lead NYS Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A well-known north country man will be in charge of this year’s New York State Fair.

Sean Hennessey, who is currently an Assistant Commissioner with the New York State Department of Transportation, has been named New York State Fair Assistant Director. In that role, Hennessey will spearhead this year’s fair, which runs from August 25 to September 5.

““The Great New York State Fair is an iconic attraction known around the world for its focus on entertainment and showing the best of New York agriculture,” Hennessey said in a statement.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled to be chosen as Interim Director, and to become a part of the team that makes the magic happen.”

Hennessey is perhaps best known in the north country for the annual Irish Fest at the state Office Building in Watertown, and more generally as an ambassador for all things Irish in northern New York.

