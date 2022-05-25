Advertisement

Stefanik calls Texas shooting ‘unimaginable tragedy’

A tweet from congresswoman Elise Stefanik, reacting to Tuesday's shooting of 19 children and...
A tweet from congresswoman Elise Stefanik, reacting to Tuesday's shooting of 19 children and two adults in Texas.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik reacted to the mass shootings in Texas, calling them an ‘unimaginable tragedy.’

An 18 year old gunman, armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.

Stefanik tweeted twice in the subject Tuesday, first under the heading Pray for Uvaide:

And then thanking the Border Patrol. A Border Patrol agent is credited with killing the shooter.

Asked what, if any, gun control measures she would support in light of the Texas shooting, Stefanik issued a statement in which she said “I have worked to increase School Resource Officers in schools in our district and around the country. I also supported the bipartisan FIX NICS Act signed into law which ensures mental health records sharing. We need to continue to expand mental health resources in our schools and communities.”

(Editor’s note - an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Stefanik’s tweets were on Wednesday.)

