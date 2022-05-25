Stefanik calls Texas shooting ‘unimaginable tragedy’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik reacted to the mass shootings in Texas, calling them an ‘unimaginable tragedy.’

An 18 year old gunman, armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.

Stefanik tweeted twice in the subject Tuesday, first under the heading Pray for Uvaide:

Pray for Uvalde. 🙏



Our hearts are absolutely shattered for the families suffering from this unimaginable tragedy and for the entire Uvalde community. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 25, 2022

And then thanking the Border Patrol. A Border Patrol agent is credited with killing the shooter.

Thank you to our brave Border Patrol agents!https://t.co/5YTFgrnVFF — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 25, 2022

Asked what, if any, gun control measures she would support in light of the Texas shooting, Stefanik issued a statement in which she said “I have worked to increase School Resource Officers in schools in our district and around the country. I also supported the bipartisan FIX NICS Act signed into law which ensures mental health records sharing. We need to continue to expand mental health resources in our schools and communities.”

(Editor’s note - an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Stefanik’s tweets were on Wednesday.)

