Watertown Farm & Craft Market starts today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm and Craft Market kicks off its season today (Wednesday).

Kayla Perry from the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce let us in on what we can expect this year.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The market will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday through October 5. It sets up on Washington Street and down Sterling Street.

There will be a wide array of booths and food trucks, along with live music every week.

Find out more at watertownfarmandcraft.com.

