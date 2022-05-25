What’s the buzz about beekeeping?

Emily Griffin takes us to the Jefferson County Cornell Cooperative Extension beehives, where we meet a good insect with a bad reputation.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beekeeping. With the right education and equipment, anyone can do it.

Rolly Churchill, owner of Churchill Farms Honey, is a fifth-generation beekeeper. He’s showing me the ropes of caring for the pollinators. The first tool of the trade is the smoker.

“So, the smoking calms the bees and affects their vision a little bit and it makes them engorge honey out of their bellies,” he said, “and it makes them more docile.”

These bees are part of an experiment to see how well a colony could thrive in the city of Watertown.

And so far: “Oh yeah, look at that,” Churchill said. “They’re in there really good, Sue. This is a good colony. Strong colony.”

What are they doing in there? Building their comb with honey and babies.

“This is brood,” Churchill said. “There’s baby bees in there. In 21 days, a new bee hatches.”

Bees are gentle creatures.

And they’re smart. But perhaps they’re misunderstood. After an international population decline, the saviors have been backyard beekeepers like Churchill.

“What we’ve noticed is the trend of backyard beekeepers,” he said. They’re keeping the colonies’ population up across the state, so it does help to have those four or five bee colonies in your backyard.”

In return, we get honey and crops.

These bees are going to be helpful in the city, especially for people who grow vine crops like squash and pumpkins and zucchini and cucumbers,” Cornell Cooperative Extension horticulturalist Sue Gwise said. “Those are all bee pollinated, so a lot of these bees will be visiting those plants.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension just finished a beekeeping class and offers a monthly forum. They’d like more people to get into the hobby, or at least be friendlier to the insect, one hive at a time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.