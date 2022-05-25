With formula shortage, advice to families on Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Feeling the stress of the baby formula shortage?

Pediatrician Elizabeth Kramer on Fort Drum shares with families on post - and the surrounding community - the “do’s” and “don’ts” when it comes to feeding your baby formula.

She says while tempting, it’s important parents don’t change how they make formula or make it on their own. Dr. Kramer says that doesn’t provide nutrition for the baby and it can also be unsafe.

What should parents do?

“Reaching out to providers to see what is an appropriate substitution for the age of your baby and how long the duration should be,” Dr. Kramer said.

Dr. Kramer also said parents should be wary of online scams that may come along with the formula shortage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.