Advertisement

With formula shortage, advice to families on Fort Drum

Baby formula.
Baby formula.(Dakota News Now)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Feeling the stress of the baby formula shortage?

Pediatrician Elizabeth Kramer on Fort Drum shares with families on post - and the surrounding community - the “do’s” and “don’ts” when it comes to feeding your baby formula.

She says while tempting, it’s important parents don’t change how they make formula or make it on their own. Dr. Kramer says that doesn’t provide nutrition for the baby and it can also be unsafe.

What should parents do?

“Reaching out to providers to see what is an appropriate substitution for the age of your baby and how long the duration should be,” Dr. Kramer said.

Dr. Kramer also said parents should be wary of online scams that may come along with the formula shortage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Jury convicts Nicole Lacey for killing her boyfriend
Bad Apple Garage
New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food
Lowville native Orion Kelly, a real-life "top gun," can be seen zooming past the camera in his...
Real-life ‘top gun’ & Lowville native soars in upcoming sequel
Sex offender
Officials want DSS to relocate dangerous sex offenders
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown’s newspaper to be delivered by mail

Latest News

Former Ogdensburg fire department captain Gerald Mack.
Charges dropped against former Ogdensburg fire captain
Aftermath of a fire which destroyed Joanne's Sewing Headquarters in Felts Mills.
Police: Felts Mills fire ‘suspicious’
A tweet from congresswoman Elise Stefanik, reacting to Tuesday's shooting of 19 children and...
Stefanik calls Texas shooting ‘unimaginable tragedy’
Lonny Koons, candidate for congress in NY-21.
Koons declares for north country seat in congress again