‘Career Jam’ draws hundreds to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students have a bit of a different answer for their parents when they ask them what they learned in school Thursday.

Hundreds of eighth graders from across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties took part Thursday in the annual Career Jam. Businesses from across the area came to the Watertown Ice Arena to show students what might be in store for them when after graduation. The event drew the state Labor Commissioner to Watertown.

“The young people are running from booth to booth. All of the people in the booths are really excited to talk to them. And there’s some great opportunities to really practice some hands on stuff,” said Roberta Reardon, Commissioner, NYS Department of Labor.

Along with a visit from the Department of Labor commissioner the students got to check out careers from zookeeping to hairdressing to spending time behind the scenes with a crew from 7 News.

