Checking out Memorial Day weekend weather

Beth takes a peek at what we can expect for the Memorial Day weekend.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Rain showers moved through early this morning, but we expect the day to be mostly dry.

It will be cloudy and humid with highs in the mid-70s.

Showers start overnight and into Friday morning. The day will start out muggy and in the 60s.

Rain could be heavy at times with thunderstorms, damaging winds, and hail possible at times. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The worst of it moves through by late afternoon, although showers are possible into the evening, overnight, and Saturday morning.

The rain clears up and it will be a pleasant Saturday afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Sunday and in the 80s Monday through Wednesday.

