CLT Presents “Mamma Won’t Fly”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Carthage Little Theatre, Inc. proudly presents its Spring 2022 production of: MAMA WON’T FLY by Jones, Hope & Wooten

Directed by Rhonda Revette,

What happens when mama won’t fly to her son’s wedding? Find out by coming to watch the hilarious MAMA WON’T FLY - a madcap comedy that may just leave your sides hurting from laughing so much!

Production dates:

June 17th @ 7:00pm (doors open @ 5:30pm, dinner @ 6:00pm)

June 18th @ 2:00pm (doors open at 12:30pm, dinner @ 1:00pm)

June 19th @ 2:00pm (doors open at 12:30pm, buffet @ 1:00pm)

This is a “reservations only” dinner theater production held at the Sahara Restaurant, 39936 State Route 3, Carthage, NY.

The reservation cut-off date is June 13th.

To reserve your seat, please call Ann Rohr at (315)493-2329. (Please DO NOT call the Sahara Restaurant for reservations.)

The restaurant wait staff will be taking precautions against the spread of COVID by wearing masks and serving the customers at their table. The fare will be a “Wedding Buffet” (to play along with our show’s theme.) Coffee, tea and dessert will be included. The price will be $40.00 per person, which includes tax & tip.

Please be considerate of our most vulnerable patrons by wearing a mask over your mouth and nose when you are not eating. Thank you!

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.