Advertisement

Facebook auction to benefit Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

Minna Anthony Common Nature Center live Facebook auction
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a live Facebook auction next month to benefit the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island.

Outreach coordinator Darlene Sourwine and board member Rick Gefell said they’re asking for donations for the fundraiser.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Auction items can be dropped off at Wellesley Island State Park and the Town of Alexandria Recreation Center in Alexandria Bay on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from May 31 to June 19. Donations will be accepted from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.

Auctioneer Don Peck is volunteering his services for the auction, which will be on his Facebook page from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Call 315-482-2479 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Lewis County accident
Watertown police are looking for a man -- shown here in a surveillance photo -- who might have...
Police ask for help in drug store theft
Bad Apple Garage
New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food
Homeowner Jeff Scott and Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper examine a suspicious object Scott...
Well, it COULD have been a cannonball ...
Former Ogdensburg fire department captain Gerald Mack.
Charges dropped against former Ogdensburg fire captain

Latest News

The Indian River girls' lacrosse team may be having its best season ever.
Lady Warriors laxers are on the rise
Canton and OFA faced off Wednesday in a boys' Section X Class C-D lacrosse semifinal.
Highlights & scores: Section X baseball, softball, and lacrosse
Atlas the golden retriever is the dog of many faces. He's just one of the pets featured in the...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Generous young ladies, a surprise visitor & many more pets!
Wake Up Weather
Checking out Memorial Day weekend weather