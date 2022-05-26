Facebook auction to benefit Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a live Facebook auction next month to benefit the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island.

Outreach coordinator Darlene Sourwine and board member Rick Gefell said they’re asking for donations for the fundraiser.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Auction items can be dropped off at Wellesley Island State Park and the Town of Alexandria Recreation Center in Alexandria Bay on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from May 31 to June 19. Donations will be accepted from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.

Auctioneer Don Peck is volunteering his services for the auction, which will be on his Facebook page from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Call 315-482-2479 for more information.

