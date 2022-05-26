General Beagle promoted, set to leave Fort Drum “in the near future”

Fort Drum, New York (WWNY) - There will be a change at the top on Fort Drum as its commanding general gets a promotion.

Milford Beagle Jr. was promoted to Major General after coming to Fort Drum last July.

He’ll now be a Lieutenant General as he heads to the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

In a press release from Fort Drum public affairs, Beagle was quoted as saying, “Promotions are a vote of confidence, a table slap that you’ve done something right - and for that I am grateful and energized for the next challenge. But its bittersweet, as we hate to leave Fort Drum, the North Country and this proud Climb to Glory team.”

There’s no timeline on when he will leave Fort Drum yet, though installation public affairs said it would be in the near future.

Officials say an announcement naming his successor is “forthcoming.”

