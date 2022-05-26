Highlights & scores: Section X baseball, softball, and lacrosse

(WWNY) -Section 10 baseball, softball, and lacrosse were all in the spotlight Wednesday night.

Ogdensburg was at Canton for a Class C-D boys’ lacrosse semifinal.

Ogdensburg’s Dylan Irvine goes five-hole to score. It’s 1-0 OFA.

Canton answers quickly. Jonny McLear fires over the left shoulder of the Devil keeper Ian Sovie. It’s 1-1.

OFA’s Tegan Frederick jukes between Canton defenders and fires into the lower corner. It’s 2-1 OFA.

Canton Ethan Francey fires from in close. Ian Sovie makes one of a dozen saves to protect the win.

Ogdensburg edges Canton 11-10.

It was Malone vs. Massena for the Class A baseball championship.

Malone’s Ethan Peck drives the ball through the left side for a base hit, scoring Cameron Perras and trimming Massena’s lead to 2-1.

Jordan Perry dribbles a bouncer to short and beats out the throw, plating Logan Peck.

Massena leftfielder Conner Eastwood saves more runs with a great over-the-shoulder catch near the fence.

Massena’s Tad Eddy rips a shot to left center, bringing home Noah Love.

Jake Firnstein singles to center, driving in Chris Marasca and it’s 4-2 Massena.

The Raiders go on to beat Malone 12-2 for the Class A championship.

It was also Malone vs. Massena for the Class A softball championship.

Massena’s Leah Lazare drives the ball back to the mound, the throw goes bad, sending Lazare to second.

Maddie Tusa also lines back to the mound, to end the sixth. Massena is up 2-1.

Malone’s Grace St. Mary bunts for a single, advancing a runner to second.

Mackenzie Lane also drives the ball to the pitcher and the inning’s over.

The Raider’s Kristen Oliver singles to right.

Jayden Iby gets aboard on the error.

Massena’s Nila Tillman tosses to Emma Gushlaw to end the ball game.

Massena wins the Section X Class A title 2-1.

In the Class B softball championship, it was Canton vs. Gouverneur.

Canton is up 2-1 in the fifth when Ava Hoy drops a single to center, loading the bases.

Katherine Metcalf follows with a single and an RBI.

Olivia Sero dribbles a ball to the infield. Everybody’s safe.

Canton tries a delayed double steal, but Wildcat catcher Lia Canell gets the runner at the plate.

Catherine DeCoteau drills a triple to score a run.

Ava Hoy on the mound, gets the comeback in the seventh to finish the game.

Canton wins the Section X Class B title with a 6-1 win over Gouverneur.

Wednesday’s local scores

Section X Class A baseball championship

Massena 12, Malone 2

Section X Class A softball championship

Massena 2, Malone 1

Section X Class B softball championship

Canton 6, Gouverneur 1

Section X Class D softball semifinals

Hammond 14, Chateaugay 7

Edwards-Knox 12, Heuvelton 1

Boys’ Section X Class C-D semifinals

Salmon River 11, St. Lawrence Central 3

OFA 11, Canton 10

Boys’ Section X track

Salmon River 115, Madrid-Waddington 68

Girls’ Section X track

Madrid-Waddington 132, Salmon River 61

