Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell, 65, of Massena (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The world just lost a beloved wife, amazing mom and loving grandma, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell on Saturday May 21, 2022. Jackie was born in Massena, on August 23, 1956. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena.

Jackie’s family meant everything to her. She was always the one to hold huge family gatherings. She enjoyed being with her family, enjoying yearly trips to the family camp at Township 19 to celebrate her birthday every year in August. She loved sitting at her kitchen table doing puzzles or sitting on the couch holding hands, drinking coffee with her love of her life watching television. Spending time with her grandchildren, Bradley and Nash always made her light up which she cherished so much. Bradley and Nash were her world, as she was to them!

Jackie worked for 35 years for the Johnson Newspaper Corporation until her retirement in 2015. You always knew if you didn’t get your newspaper to call her. She would even deliver it to you on her way home from work.

Jackie leaves behind so many people. She was loved by many. She is survived by her husband Randy of 38 years, a son Heath McLean, daughter Shannon and Jared Bryant, her grandchildren, Bradley Bryant, Layla and Sophia Currier, and Nash McLean. Her mother Margaret Cecot, brothers, Johnny and Cassie Cecot, Steven Cecot, sisters; Donna and Carter Henry, Karen Cecot and Scott Hyneman, and Andrea Cecot. As well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Along with her dog Cabela. She was predeceased in death by her father Andrew Cecot, and a brother, Randy Lee.

Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Jackie at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena on Thursday June 2, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

The family will have a private burial at a later date.

