James M. Pray, 43, of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James M. Pray, age 43, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

James is survived by his wife, Danielle Pray, of Ogdensburg, NY; his father, Robert Pray of Ogdensburg, NY; four chosen children, Trevor Heaton, Corben Heaton, Osheanna Heaton, and Daylea Heaton of Ogdensburg, NY; two brothers, Steven Pray of Ogdensburg, NY and Christopher Pray and his wife, Shannon Pray, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Amy Pray and her companion, Kody Allen, of Ogdensburg, NY; step-siblings, Laurie Goodwin of Arizona and Crystal Heaton of Rensselaer Falls, NY; two nephews, Joseph Pray and Jackson Pray; two nieces, Elizabeth Oberg and Octavia Wiers; sister in law, Jennifer Oberg and her companion, Daniel, of Ogdensburg, NY; and several aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Debby Heaton, in 2016.

James was born on November 18, 1978, in Cortland, NY, the son of Robert Pray and Debby A. (Lawton) Heaton. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. James married Danielle Measheaw on September 4, 2010, at Eel Wier State Park. James was previously employed at various restaurants in the North Country such as the Johnston House in Clayton, NY, The Ship Restaurant & Lounge in Alexandria Bay, NY, and Phillips Diner in Ogdensburg.

James enjoyed sports, especially the Miami Dolphins, collecting sports cards, golf, playing online games with his friends, reading, and spending time with his friends and family. He especially enjoyed spending every moment he could with the love of his life.

Donations may be made in James’s memory to the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, PO BOX 172, 1223 Pickering Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

