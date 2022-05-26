Jeremy J. Wylie, 39, of Ogdensburg

Jeremy J. Wyle, 39, of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jeremy J. Wylie, age 39, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jay Seymour officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Wylie passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Marybeth Wylie and two sons, Aiden LaFlair and Joey Wylie, all of Ogdensburg, NY; his father, Donald Wylie of Canton, NY; his brother, Donald and his wife, Ashley, of Clayton, NC; his sister, Kristen Emburey and her husband, Brian, of Wake Forest, NC; nieces and nephews, Bella, Jake, Joseph & Cash Wylie and Parker & Avery Emburey; Grandmother, Marjorie McCaffrey (Hallenbeck) Sears and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeremy is predeceased by his mother, Kathleen Wylie, in 2015.

Jeremy was born on January 13, 1983, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Donald Wylie and the late Kathleen (Hallenbeck) Wylie. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2001. Jeremy married the love of his life, Marybeth LaFlair on December 6, 2012.

Jeremy especially enjoyed family nights with his wife and children, fishing, the River and spending time at the hunting camp. Donations in his memory can be made to Ogdensburg Boys & Club where both Jeremy and his children have spent many enjoyable hours. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

