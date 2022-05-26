Advertisement

Lady Warriors laxers are on the rise

By Mel Busler
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River girls’ lacrosse team is becoming a team to be reckoned with. The Lady Warriors are on the rise.

The Lady Warriors are currently 12-4 on the season, the latest win coming Tuesday in a Section III first-round game against Chittenago.

It’s a program that’s been on the rise over the last few years. The Warriors’ 7-9 record last year set a record for wins at that time. Back in 2018, the team was 0-13.

It’s been a great turnaround for the program.

Indian River is back on the field Thursday.

Win or lose, it’s already been a success for Indian River girls’ lacrosse.

