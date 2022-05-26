Man accused of beating victim with baseball bat

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A person was struck several times with a baseball bat in what authorities describe as a case of domestic violence in Ogdensburg Wednesday morning.

City police say the victim and the suspect, 35-year-old Ryan Joanette, were in a relationship.

City police say they were called to 217 Spring Street shortly before 9 a.m. The victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of what police describe as serious physical injuries.

Police say the victim was struck several times on the head and arms.

Joanette was found and taken into custody later in the morning and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

At last word, he was awaiting arraignment in city court.

Police say their investigation is continuing and they ask anyone who may have heard or seen an altercation that morning in the area between Spring and Oak streets to call them at 315-393-1551.

