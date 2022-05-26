Margaret S. Desormeau, 100, of Theresa (WWNY)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret S. Desormeau, 100 years of age, of Theresa, NY passed away May 14, 2022, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where she had been residing.

Born on March 13, 1922, in Philadelphia, NY, she was the daughter of Cassius David and Anna Barbara Mohrherr Alton. She graduated as valedictorian from Theresa High School in 1939 and married Gerald William Desormeau on November 1, 1941, at the Theresa Presbyterian Manse.

She served for many years as trusted, loyal, and dedicated secretary to the Principal at Indian River Central Theresa Elementary School, retiring in 1986, and was an active member of the Theresa Presbyterian Church since joining on April 4, 1954. She was much loved for her support of and participation in Church activities over the years, enjoying coffee each week with other Church ladies, sometimes hosting them in her home.

Margaret earned the respect and affection of Theresa citizens for her support of her husband throughout their 73-year marriage, including the 40 years he worked at St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet, the two terms he served as Mayor of the Village of Theresa, his commitment and passion for documenting family history and genealogy, the time he devoted to working with the Theresa Public Library to research and preserve local history for future generations, and the years he served as a volunteer fireman.

Survivors include her son Gerard and his wife Patricia of Bartlesville, OK, granddaughters Tammy Robinson (Roy) and great-grandsons Alton and Reuben Robinson of Choctaw, OK; granddaughter Janice Howard and great-granddaughters Jaina and Jacey Howard of Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughter Lori Desormeau (Mike Kelleher) and great-granddaughter Emily Kelleher of North Haven, CT; her sister Mary Lou Marcell, of Long Lake, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cassius and Anna Alton of Theresa; husband Gerald Desormeau of Theresa; sister Miriam Schell of Philadelphia, NY; brothers Carlton of Philadelphia, NY and Donald of Pavo, GA; and son Craig of Syracuse, NY.

A graveside service will be 2 pm, Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Ron Sinclair, officiating.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc., Theresa, NY. Condolences may be sent to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com

Donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.