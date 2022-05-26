Mary “Louise” Helmer, 91, of DeKalb Junction (WWNY)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside memorial service for Mary “Louise” Helmer age 91 of Dekalb Jct will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at the Ogdensburg Cemetery with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Helmer passed away at her home with her granddaughter Heather by her side. Mrs. Helmer passed away on Monday (May 23, 2022). Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Surviving are her grandchildren Heather (William) Trombley of Dekalb Jct, Brandon (Tiffany) Vancuren of Sherman, NY and Devin Vancuren of Virginia; great-grandchildren David Davis, Luke Trombley, Macey Trombley and her companion Michael Shea; a sister Rose Marie LeBeau of Ogdensburg along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Louise was predeceased by her husband Lloyd in 2022; a son David Helmer in 1979; a daughter Anna Lisa Vancuren in 2018; a sister Elizabeth Austin and two brothers Melvin & George King.

She was born on May 27, 1930 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Melvin C. & Clara (Pollard) King. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Lloyd Helmer on June 14, 1947. During her career she was employed at LaVigne Laundry, SLPC Community Store, and A. Barton Hepburn Hospital.

Louise was a member of the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg and enjoyed traveling and long car rides with her husband. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, 300 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.